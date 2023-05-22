A bridge inspection project is causing some traffic hassles on Interstate 79.

The inspections began on Monday and caused short-term rolling stops and delays on I-79 between Routes 5 and 20.

That work will continue on May 23; BDI Diagnostics, Inc. will be performing deck scanning for a future bridge project on the bridges carrying I-79 over CSX and NS Railroads and West 16th Street, according to PennDOT.

Lane and shoulder closures are also expected the week of June 12 for additional inspection work.

Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to changing conditions. You can stay up-to-date on conditions on 511PA.