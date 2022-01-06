Expect tricky travel on your Friday

Erie, PA (WJET) – Lake effect snow will begin to develop overnight into Friday. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the entire area through Friday, with the heaviest snow expected during the Friday morning commute. Areas of blowing snow and slippery roads will impact travel.

Lake Effect Snow Impacts.

Modest snow accumulation possible, as even colder air shifts low levels winds into a more northerly direction through Friday. There will also be another disturbance that passes by to the south and east which will help drag colder air into the region. This disturbance will spread area wide light snow over far southern and eastern parts of the area.

Total snowfall forecast through Friday Eve.

Some towns will likely see enough snow to shovel and plow, but just a few miles difference will determine whether you see accumulating snow or just flurries.

