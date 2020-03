The expected guilty plea of an Erie man accused of sexual assault has been continued.

63-year-old David Lindvay is accused of sexually assaulting a boy for over 18 years from July 1999 until July 2017.

Lindvay was due in court today, however, the plea has been continued by both sides.

Due to the seriousness of the charges, prosecution and defense both decided to familiarize themselves with the case more. The expected guilty plea will take place at a later date.