ExpERIEnce Children's Museum looking to upgrade

An attraction that is a family favorite for many in the area is looking to move.

For decades, the ExpERIEnce Children's Museum in Downtown Erie has called this building on 5th and French their home. They offer a wide range of activities that stimulate the minds of kids of all ages. But, they've decided to continue their mission of enrichment, they'll need a new, bigger space to operate. With this move, they hope to target older kids.

The museum has narrowed the new building down to one of three places in downtown and along the bayfront.

Executive Director Ainslie Brosig tells us, "We've got some great partners like the Carnegie Science Museum who have really guided us to say, you know, "Science is super cool", and STEAM activities. There's so much more we could do to reach that older age group if we had more space."

