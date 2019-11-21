ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum announces $15 million in renovations to take place at current location









The Children’s Museum made a big announcement this morning.

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum has announced they will be renovating and expanding their current location at 420 French Street.

$15 million for renovations will double the museum size, triple the number of museum exhibits, and will allow for the creation of a museum dedicated parking lot.

Plans are to double the current location by expanding South and taking away the outdoor classroom to place an additional two story building.

Inside the current location they will gut and renovate the space.

Erie Insurance has committed $1 million dollars to help kick off the early phase of the campaign.

Tim and Lisa NeCastro have committed a personal investment of $250,000 over the next five years.

“We really think it’s a good attraction for people. It brings a lot of people in to downtown. The fact that they are bursting at the seams is great news. The staff at the museum have done a wonderful job,” said Tim NeCastro, CEO, Erie Insurance.

After looking at more than 20 locations, it was determined that the best course of action was to stay put and grow at their current location.