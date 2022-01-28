expERIEnce Children’s Museum awarded $3 million grant by Erie Community Foundation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What has already been a good way for the expERIEnce Children’s Museum gets even bettter.

On Friday, it was announced that the Erie Community Foundation will be giving the museum a $3 million grant.

The money is coming from the Susan Hirt Hagen Fund for transformational philanthropy. It is being used for a planned expansion.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

This announcement comes one day after Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Children’s Museum.

Wolf was there to discuss $5 million in state funding also helping to pay for the expansion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News