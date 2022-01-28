expERIEnce Children’s Museum awarded $3 million grant by Erie Community Foundation

What has already been a good way for the expERIEnce Children’s Museum gets even bettter.

On Friday, it was announced that the Erie Community Foundation will be giving the museum a $3 million grant.

The money is coming from the Susan Hirt Hagen Fund for transformational philanthropy. It is being used for a planned expansion.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

This announcement comes one day after Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Children’s Museum.

Wolf was there to discuss $5 million in state funding also helping to pay for the expansion.