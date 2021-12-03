ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum awarded $5 million to construct three-story addition, create new outdoor space

ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum will be receiving $5 million to construct a three-story addition to the current building and to create a new outdoor space.

The Children’s Museum is one of 16 community, economic development and revitalization projects that has been awarded money through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), Governor Tom Wolf announced in a news release Friday.

“I am pleased to announce these projects will receive the state funding they need to improve or create new community projects and facilities that add to the quality of life for residents in these communities,” Governor Wolf said in the release.

ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum will use the money to construct a three-story addition to the current building and to create a new exterior space for outdoor programming.

The grant will fund site preparation, foundation and concrete slabs, structural steel, building envelope, interior walls, and ceilings, finishes, and mechanical and electrical systems.

The work will also include renovations to the existing structure, including reworking of structural steel and the addition of energy efficient heating/cooling/lighting, electrical, plumbing, communication systems, and ADA compliant entrances.

Other projects include:

Adams County Cumberland Township Adams County Historical Society Museum, Archives & Education Center $2 million

Allegheny County Pittsburgh Tree of Life $6.6 million

Berks County Jefferson Township IUOE Local 542 JATC $745,000

Berks County Reading FirstEnergy Stadium $7.5 million

Bucks County Doylestown Township Doylestown Hospital Children’s Village $2 million

Delaware County Chester City Small Business Incubator and Corporate Center (SBICC) $2 million

Lackawanna County Scranton The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank $2 million

Philadelphia Reading Terminal Market $1 million

Philadelphia Community College of Philadelphia, Main Campus – Student Services Center $3 million

Philadelphia Academy of Music, Inc $1.5 million

Philadelphia Curtis Institute of Music $2 million

York County York City Codorus Greenway $10 million

York County York City Crispus Attucks York African American History Museum $4 million

York County York City Strand Capitol Performing Arts, Appell Center Infrastructure Revitalization $2 million $2 million

York County Spring Grove Borough $3.2 million Roth’s Church Road Community Partnership



“This money will help the expERIEnce Children’s Museum expand upon the safe, family-centered educational experience it has been providing to the Erie community for more than 25 years,” Sen. Laughlin, R, said in a news release.

“Securing this funding is going to allow the museum to expand its footprint and also offer new outdoor spaces for open-air programs,” state Rep. Pat Harkins, D, said in a news release. “With those additions, the museum will be able to accommodate more people and add additional exhibits and programs, making the experience even more exciting for young visitors.”

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of vivid, hands-on exhibits that stimulate kids’ senses and help them learn. Our children’s museum gives kids an amazing educational experience to complement what they learn in the classroom, and today’s funding is going to help ensure the museum has the capacity to expand those resources even further,” state Rep. Bob Merski, D, said in a news release.

