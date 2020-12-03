ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum can help your child ring in the new year with Noon Year’s Eve kits to-go

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum usually sees their largest crowd of the year during their annual Noon Year’s Eve event.

But this year, things are a bit different.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the children’s museum to tell us about some big changes to this year’s event.

COVID-9 has changed a lot of things for everyone, and although the traditional event isn’t happening this year, children will receive some nice goodies to help ring in the new year.

Noon Year’s Eve kits will be given out for children to take home this year.

The activity kits include five exciting hands-on activities, high-quality materials and detailed instructions. Youngsters can build their own fireworks in a jar, design a confetti popper, explore glitter slime, put together a create-your-own party hat, and enjoy a family read aloud.

Also in the kit are festive supplies to welcome 2021 with a bang! The kit includes balloons, a playlist, drinks for a celebratory toast, and more.

All of these activities were created by the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum Education Team. They all want the kids to know they are still there to deliver creative learning and imagination.

“This has been a hard year for everybody, but kids especially. You know, we need to keep things as normal as possible, nothing about this year has been normal for kids. The holidays are a great time for us to maybe sit back and be thankful we’re all healthy, and spend some time together,” said Ainslie Brosig, executive director, ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Kits are $30 for members and $40 for non-members of the museum. All of the money raised will go towards the children’s museum.

Visit the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum’s website to purchase the kits.