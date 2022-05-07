A local children’s attraction in downtown Erie is providing local families with the opportunity to learn about different cultures around the world and in the area.

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum celebrated their 13th annual Multicultural Asia Day. This day includes a variety of Asian cultural displays, art projects, performances, a fashion show, and interactive activities from over seven countries.

Staff from the children’s museum find it important to introduce children to new cultures, but parents as well to inform them of the world around them and of those living in their communities.

The president of the Erie Asian Pacific American Association shared why introducing the Erie community to their culture is beneficial to children and adults.

“The community should know that we are as much American as the locals are. We may have come from different places, but now we are here and we are very much the fiber of American society,” said Amanpreet Oberoi, President of Erie Asian Pacific American Association.

The President of EAPAA said that events like these unite the Erie community and create unity in diversity.