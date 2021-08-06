ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum celebrating 25 years

After missing the opportunity to celebrate their 25th birthday last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum will do it this weekend, Aug. 7th and 8th, instead.

According to Ainslie Brosig, executive director of the museum, they will offer face painting by Taradoodles, music by DJ Bill Page, and a show from Danka ‘n Ollie of “Forever Friends,” plus free hotdogs, cake and refreshments.

The Birthday Bash is included with admission. However, in honor of their 25th year, they have reduced their admission and membership prices to what they originally were in 1995.

Pre-registration and pre-payment is required. To register or find out about the history of the museum and their expansion plans, click HERE.

