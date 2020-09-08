ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum changing hours, to be open only Saturdays and Sundays

A popular attraction for children is cutting down its hours.

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum will now only be open on Saturdays and Sundays. The visiting hours will also be in time increments.

According to the executive director, they reopened in July after the governors mandate. Since then the museum has lost close to $70,000.

It was explained that most of the profit the museum sees is from ticket sales and also this is traditionally a slower time due to kids going back to school.

“Please know that we’re doing everything we can to keep everybody having clean and safe fun. At the end of the day, people need places like the children’s museum. Kids need to feel some form of normalcy, because what we are going through is not normal, so we need to try our best to enjoy what our city has to offer and come visit places like the children’s museum,” said Ainslie Brosig, executive director, Erie Children’s Museum.

You can visit the Erie Children’s Museum website to reserve tickets.