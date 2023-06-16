Phase one of the expansion at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is nearing completion with help from local volunteers at PNC Bank.

Erie will soon be able to see phase one of what the children’s museum is offering to children of all ages in Erie.

Phase one of the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum renovations is nearing completion with the second floor presenting a smaller version of Erie to children.

“We are currently on our second floor which is dedicated to ‘My Erie,’ our kid’s sized town, so you see the farm behind me,” said Olivia Wickline, director of marketing and community relations for the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum. “We have so many things in this town we’ll have our pet vet, our grocery store, our mechanic and just really it’s really for children to learn how a community works together.”

Another aspect of the expansion is a special place for younger children called the “Tot Spot.”

“Those who are just learning how to walk, who are learning how to read, there’s a special space with soft flooring and sensory panels on the wall for them to pull themselves up on,” Wickline said.

But the project was a team effort with help from local volunteers of PNC Bank.

“I believe we had over 20 volunteers who contributed over 200 hours in support of this effort and this initiative, so they helped to construct the exhibit and had some special goodies for the young people who joined us today as well,” said Jim Stevenson, regional president of PNC Bank Northwestern PA.

The founder of Build-a-Bear Workshop said these new additions contribute to Erie being a city on the rise.

“I think cities like Erie and St. Louis and Cleveland all have so much opportunity in their history and then in the future and I love this idea for the museum. Build-a-Bear is about children’s imagination and this museum is about sparking that imagination as well,” said Maxine Clark, founder of Build-a-Bear Workshop.

“Our young people represent the future of the region, and we know through empirical evidence that young people, as they prepare for school and success later in life, that having a good foundation around education is critical to meeting those objectives,” Stevenson went on to say.

Tickets are now on sale for the grand opening. Head over to their website for more information.