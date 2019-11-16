Experience Children’s Museum hosts 12th annual Multicultural Asia Day

Hundreds of visitors at the Experience Children’s Museum had the opportunity to take a journey through Asia earlier today.

Hundreds of children and families gathered for the 12th annual Multicultural Asia Day. Visitors celebrated the diversity of six different Asian countries while learning about the cultures.

The six Asian countries included Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Japan, China and Vietnam. The event included activities for kids to take part in like sampling ethnic Asian food, henna drawing and origami.

“It’s a very unique way, you can’t really teach children diversity to a young child. The only way to do it is through experience, so when they come here they have a hands on experience.” said Sharmin Kahundker, President of Erie Asian Pacific American Association.

This event looks to help kids learn and experience different cultures