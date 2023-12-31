Kids who don’t quite make it all the way to midnight could celebrate the start of the new year early at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The museum did a balloon drop at noon for the kids, offered a juice box toast instead of champagne, and various STEAM-related activities.

“The reason we really do Noon Year’s Eve is to give kids a chance to celebrate the new year without having to hit that ‘we’re after our bedtime, we can’t make it,’ time of day,” said Olivia Wickline, director of marketing and community relations.

The museum also had a dance floor for kids along with other snacks and activities.