Experience Children’s Museum hosts brunch with Santa

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Experience Children’s Museum.

More than 100 kids gathered for the annual “Brunch with Santa” event. Families had the chance to enjoy a delicious brunch and special magic show will Cliff Hopkis and Kelly as they bring in the Christmas Spirit. During the event, Santa Claus also made a trip from the North pole to say hello to kids one more time before Christmas.

“It’s just fun to work in a place like this and celebrate Christmas and the excitement the kids see when the big guy shows up, they just get so excited and it’s awesome to see that. ” said Julie Boam, Visitor Services of the Experience Children’s Museum.

The museum will be open tomorrow with a special holiday admission of two dollars.

