Experience Children’s Museum hosts “STEAM” event

Kids at the Experience Children’s Museum are learning to do “STEAM” through a special educational program.

Kids have the opportunity to take part in a variety of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. This weekend’s activity focused on teaching kids about engineering and how to build a parachute with tape and balloons. This event looks to teach kids the importance of different job opportunities for their future.

“It exposes them at a younger age, which helps them potentially get a better job and create interests when they’re older.” said Maggie Nee, a supervisor at the Experience Children’s Museum.

The free event takes place every Saturday and Sunday at the Children’s Museum.