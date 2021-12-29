expERIEnce Children’s Museum receives large donation for new addition

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum received a large donation on Wednesday to help fund future renovations to the museum.

The $25,000 check from the First Energy Foundation goes toward the Full Steam Ahead Capital Campaign, which helps pay for the extension and renovation of the museum.

This money will be added to the $5 million from the state that was announced at the beginning of the month.

The expansion will allow for the museum to host more events like their Noon Years Eve event.

“Celebrate the ball drop for kids, we do it at noon. Our first session is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday and the second session is from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. We’ll do two ball drops so kids can celebrate with their families and then have a good time celebrating the New Year.” said Julie Boam, Visitor Services and Volunteer Coordinator.

The plan is to break on the expansion in the spring and begin the renovations on the outdoor space.