expERIEnce Children’s Museum rings in 2022 a bit early with Noon Years Eve

Typically, the New Year is brought in at midnight for most of us. However, 2022 kicked off at noon on Friday at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The museum hosted their own New Year’s countdown for children to have their own celebration rather than staying up until midnight.

The children danced the morning away with music from a live DJ, then concluded the celebration with balloons and confetti.

COVID-19 precautions were implemented for the celebration to keep everyone safe.

“We’re monitoring our walk-ins and we also stopped our online registrations once they hit a certain number. Between our three floors, we keep it at around 250 people today. So, we’re keeping track at the door, keeping track of how many people have actually come in that are registered, and masking is mandated indoors. That’s what we’re doing right now.” said Olivia Wickline, Marketing and Events Coordinator at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The museum offered Noon Years Eve kits to go for individuals that were unable to make it to the event, but still wanted to be part of the celebration.