ExpERIEnce Childrens Museum to expand and renovate current location

ExpERIEnce Childrens Museum has announced they are staying at their current location and are planning to renovate and expand in a $15 million project ahead.

For 25 years the ExpERIEnce Childrens Museum has sat at 420 French Street near the corner of 5th Street.

According to museum reps, they are now embarking on its biggest campaign ever in its history.

“This time is right for Erie and the time is right for us. I am so excited to bring a world-class museum to the city,” said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director, ExpERIEnce Childrens Museum.

Plans have been revealed for the future of the ExpERIEnce Childrens Museum.

It has been up in the air if the museum would be staying at its current location or moving to a new one.

Executive Director, Anslie Brosig, says more than 20 different locations were looked at, but nothing compares to their current location.

With the city seeing $30 million being invested vy the Erie Downtown Development Corporation was a done deal.

“We want to be apart of that and we know that children’s museums can really benefit from being in the heart of a thriving downtown,” said Brosig.

The plan is to double the space by taking out the exterior wall facing 5th Street and taking away the outdoor learning space.

Part of the renovation includes completely gutting the current location.

In addition, they will triple the number of exhibits and add a parking lot for the museum.

Board members and employees have donated almost $300,000 with Erie Insurance committing $1 million to the project.

Erie Insurance CEO Tim NeCastro and his wife donated $250,000 to the project as well as heading campaign efforts.

The museum has applied for grants from both the Erie Community Foundation and the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to fund the project.

The NeCastro’s say seeing the museum’s growth over the last six years is what peeked their intrest.

“We really think it’s a good attraction for people. It brings a lot of people downtown and the fact that they are bursting at the seams is great news,” said Tim NeCastro, CEO, Erie Insurance.

With an aggressive plan in place, Brosig says she knows they’ll be able to pull it off.

Now, the hope is to break ground in 2021. When the renovation is complete in 2022, the museum will expand from 14,000 square feet to just under 27,000 square feet.

You might be wondering what is going to happen to the outdoor space. That is going to move to a space between the art museum and the children’s museum.