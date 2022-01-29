expERIEnce Children’s Museum to receive three million dollar grant

What has already been a good week fort the expERIEnce Children’s Museum has gotten even better.

On January 28th, it was announced that the Erie Community Foundation will be giving the museum a three million dollar grant.

The money will be coming from the Susan Hirt Hagen Fund for Transformational Philanthropy.

The money will be used for a planned expansion.

The announcement comes one day after Governor Wolf visited the museum.

Governor Wolf was there to discuss the five million dollars in staff funding which will also help pay for the expansion.