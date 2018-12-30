Local News

Experience Curling in Meadville

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 05:10 PM EST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 05:14 PM EST

MEADVILLE, PA -     Some time before the last winter games in PyeongChang, South Korea the French Creek Curling Club in Meadville began teaching people how to play.  Since then they've seen a growing interest in curling.
Adam Reese, President French Creek Curling Club
     "Our leagues are growing each year, and we've been pretty pleased with that.  Today I think we have 25-30 people here doing the 'Learn to Curl' [class] with us."
     Brian Russell is here for his fourth class.  He drives nearly an hour from Erie, saying his work schedule prevents him from joining a league but he attends these classes as often as possible.
     For more information on leagues and "how-to" classes, go to https://www.frenchcreekcurlingclub.org or by calling the Meadville Area Recreation Complex at (814) 724-6006.


