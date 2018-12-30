Experience Curling in Meadville Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ]

MEADVILLE, PA - Some time before the last winter games in PyeongChang, South Korea the French Creek Curling Club in Meadville began teaching people how to play. Since then they've seen a growing interest in curling.

Adam Reese, President French Creek Curling Club

"Our leagues are growing each year, and we've been pretty pleased with that. Today I think we have 25-30 people here doing the 'Learn to Curl' [class] with us."

Brian Russell is here for his fourth class. He drives nearly an hour from Erie, saying his work schedule prevents him from joining a league but he attends these classes as often as possible.

For more information on leagues and "how-to" classes, go to https://www.frenchcreekcurlingclub.org or by calling the Meadville Area Recreation Complex at (814) 724-6006.