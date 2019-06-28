Experienced federal prosecutor now an Erie County Judge in the Court of Common Pleas

A new judge has been added to the bench for the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Marshall Piccinini’s family, friends, and the community watched as he was sworn in on Friday.

“I’ve been practicing in courtrooms across the country for 28 years and I’m going to take all that and my work in the community to the bench with me,” said Judge Marshall Piccinini.

During Piccinini’s long career, he was an Erie County assistant district attorney and a federal prosecutor. He even held a part in the 2003 Pizza bomber case.

While Judge Piccinini’s holds more than 25 years of experience inside the courtroom. He’s also known for giving back to the Erie community.

“I think getting out as a prosecutor in the community really helped me learn about people’s lives and the struggles that they were having,” said Piccinini. “And I think that will be important for me to remember the things that I learned when I’m on the bench.”

Piccinini worked with Judge Trucilla at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Erie. As a former prosecutor turned Judge Trucilla says the best advice he has for Piccinini is to be himself while on the bench.

“He is a man of character, again I worked together with him, he never abused his situation of authority and that is a true testament of character,” said Judge John Trucilla.”

Judge Piccinini was nominated by Governor Tom Wolf. to fill retired Judge William Cunningham’s seat after he stepped down in January.

There are still two judges seats open for Erie County. Those seats will be filled after the general election in November.