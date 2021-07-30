Experts from the Tamarack Wild Life Center advise not to put up bird feeders and bird bath

A disease that is killing birds is still unknown meaning now is not the time to put out the bird feeders.

Experts from the Tamarack Wild Life Center said they are in contact with researchers who are studying a disease that is killing birds.

The executive director said biologists are advising that it is not yet time to put back bird feeders and bird baths.

She said that researchers have tested and eliminated certain factors they believe were contributing to the increase in bird deaths.

“It’s not related to the cicada emergence, and that it’s not related to agricultural chemicals such as pesticides. But we still don’t know what it is and until we have a better understanding of what it is we are continuing to ask people to keep their bird feeders and bird baths down,” said Carol Holegrem, Executive Director of Tamarack Wildlife Center.

For now representatives from the center recommend going out into nature to see birds putting out feeders where they can spread the ailment. But we still don’t know what it is and until we have a better understanding of what it is we are continuing to ask people to keep their bird feeders and bird baths down.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list