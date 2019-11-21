Experts give tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping

With the holiday shopping season picking up as we inch closer to black Friday, experts are speaking out on how to stay safe while shopping.

It is estimated that U.S. retail sales will climb 3.8 percent to $1.8 trillion, making it the first ever trillion-dollar holiday season, according to eMarketer.com.

With more people flooding to the stores, we talking with officials on how to keep safe while shopping.

Patty Vorse says last year she was hooked on Black Friday shopping for the first time.

According to reviews.org, Pennsylvania is ranked as the fourth lowest risk of Black Friday violence.

Vorse adding shes not worried to go shopping on Black Friday.

“Not really, you have to trust people. I trust before I don’t,” said Patty Vorse, Black Friday shopper.

Lieutenant Rick Skonieczka says as we move closer to the holiday shopping season, crime increases around the mall.

“It seems like they start even the closer we get to Thanksgiving. It starts to be that season when you thinking about Christmas, it’s not just Black Friday. People have to be aware, anytime they go to the mall, because they could be a potential target,” said Rick Skonieczka, Lieutenant, Millcreek Township Police.

Skonieczka is giving the following tips:

Go shopping in groups

Shop during the day

Make several trips to your vehicle if you are making a significant amount of purchases

Lock your valuables in your trunk

For those of you planning on heading out here to the Millcreek Mall for Black Friday shopping, the Millcreek Township Police Department is planning on having extra patrols.

According to Lieutenant Skonieczka, another thing to watch our for is your card numbers.

“Try to not expose it to people. There are people that watch and pay attention looking for card numbers and things like that. People need to be causant of who is around them,” said Skonieczka.

Millcreek Police says to take extra precautions in places like parking lots. And of course, with more people shopping it will mean more traffic.