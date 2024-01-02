Tis the season for holiday injuries as local physical therapists say they treat folks for a variety of injuries.

This time of year is caused by none other than decorating. Some people suffer severe head injuries due to falls from the rooftop or downstairs.

However, the majority are overuse injuries caused by common activities like taking down the tree.

“Shoulder injuries from consistently reaching up overhead, back injuries from having to carry heavy boxes of ornaments and Christmas decorations. Certainly knee injuries from all the trips up and down the basement cellar steps,” said Ben Homan, DPT, UPMC Rehabilitation Institute.

The best way to prevent injuries?

Avoid trying to take all your decorations down at once and enlist the help of others.