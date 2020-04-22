Experts take a walk around Presque Isle to determine winter damage to the park

Experts took a stroll around the beaches of Presque Isle State Park this morning in order to assess the winter damage.

According to the park, they have been awarded around $3.2 million in funding for sand replenishment this year, but due to the historic water levels and warmer weather the park says they are now seeing historic erosion as well.

This is leading this years repair to work a little differently.

“We’re really looking at infrastructure protection, because we are eroded so far back that we’re in danger of getting into either roadways or possibly in the dangerous areas, pavilion areas or the waterworks. So, we’re looking at where does that just over $3 million go to help the infrastructure of the park,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager, Presque Isle State Park.

Greene explained that right now the spring beach cleaning is on hold due to COVID-19, with hopes that guidance is given on how to move forward following the May 8th Stay at Home order.