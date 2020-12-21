Experts warn about online bots buying up the hottest holiday gifts

Christmas is only days way, which means time is winding down to get those perfect gifts for your kids and significant others.

But, some of the hottest items on video gamers’ wish lists are proving to be some of the toughest to find.

Millions of gamers have known exactly what they wanted for Christmas since September, when Xbox and PlayStation announced their latest consoles would hit the shelves.

While PlayStation and Xbox continue to produce more consoles, shoppers are trying to purchase them online.

But, they have experienced a road block.

“What people are doing are actually they’re using what’s called ‘bots.’ All a bot is, is nothing more than a program that’s set up to do what would take the place of a human process for that check out, and they do it within milliseconds,” Mike Estrich, compliance manager, TechWorx.

