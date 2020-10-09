Experts warn to keep yourself safe from cyber security threats during pandemic

October is Nation Cyber Security Awareness Month. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has opened even more doors for cyber security threats.

Cyber security expert Dr. Christopher Monsour says there are ways to keep you and your safe.

He says to change your passwords regularly and do not share them. Monsour also says to update your phone and computers often with anti-virus software.

Be aware of e-mails with links, or e-mails that look like they are from high ranking employees at your work.

“The moment you click on those links, you are exposing yourself to malicious software into your device and that software could encrypt your information, steal your information, disclose your information, or even spy on you and your activity as well.” Dr. Monsour said.

Just in 2020, there have been more than 445 million cyber attacks worldwide.