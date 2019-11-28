Experts weigh in on importance of exercising on Thanksgiving

Exercising might be the last thing on your mind on Thanksgiving Day, but fitness experts say it’s important to start thinking about burning off those calories sooner rather than later.

Some fitness experts say that many people tend to over eat on Thanksgiving and exercising after a meal can help keep the fat off. There were some gyms open earlier Thanksgiving Day in the Erie area.

“It’s more of a community here at Level Red, so everybody is family, we get together, we celebrate all holidays and thanksgiving is just one of them.” said Juan Ramirez, instructor at Level Red Boxing.