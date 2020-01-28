Exploring the best ways to grieve as a community during the midst of tragedy

Part of the human experience and you never know when it will come up.

The Erie community has suffered several tragedies over the past several days. And many people are trying to figure out how to handle their thoughts and feelings about the loss of life in a short amount of time. Its important to remember people grieve in their own way, but navigating through a grieving community and grieving with others can be healing.

“What’s really important is a couple of things. Being able to talk about your grief, realizing how you’re being impacted… if you’re currently grieving, knowing that sometimes tings like this can re-trigger things for you and it can absolutely make you feel worse if you’re already grieving.” said Kristie Nosich, program manager at the Caring Place.

