Explosion in Millcreek: Man suffering from burns over 90% of his body after pouring gasoline on a fire

Firefighters responded to a call of a man on fire Thursday night.

The call went out for an explosion in the 3500 block of West 22nd Street. When West Ridge Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:40 p.m., they found a man on fire.

According to the West Ridge Fire Chief, the man was pouring gasoline on a fire when it exploded. He was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over 90 percent of his body.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list