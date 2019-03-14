Expo for non-violent offenders seeking employment tonight at Blasco Library Video

Today marks a second chance for job seekers with criminal records, thanks to a state representative.

Bob Merski is hosting a Second Chance Expo tonight hoping to help non-violent offenders, in particular, re-enter the job market.

The new Clean Slate Law allows people with criminal records to apply for jobs.

If you or someone you know is seeking help finding employment, the expo is tonight. It features speakers and a job fair. The expo is from 6-8pm in the Blasco Library's Peninsula Room.