Local News

Expo for non-violent offenders seeking employment tonight at Blasco Library

By:

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 01:48 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 01:48 PM EDT

Expo for non-violent offenders seeking employment tonight at Blasco Library

Today marks a second chance for job seekers with criminal records, thanks to a state representative.

Bob Merski is hosting a Second Chance Expo tonight hoping to help non-violent offenders, in particular, re-enter the job market.

The new Clean Slate Law allows people with criminal records to apply for jobs.

If you or someone you know is seeking help finding employment, the expo is tonight. It features speakers and a job fair. The expo is from 6-8pm in the Blasco Library's Peninsula Room.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected