Extension expected for old Roosevelt Middle School demolition

The Erie School Board is expected to grant an extension next month for the demolition of the old Roosevelt Middle School.

The demolition work had been contracted to be finished today, but contractor Empire Excavation ran into some delays with weather and some internal structure issues.

Neal Brockman, who oversees the project for the Erie School District, tells Action News a one month extension to the end of January should cause no issues.

There will be no other changes to the 379-thousand dollar demolition contract on the 99-thousand square foot, two story building.

Child development centers will be buying the property when the building is down.