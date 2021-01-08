Extra $300 weekly payments begin this week for eligible unemployed Pennsylvanians

An extra $300 per week in unemployment payments starts this week for eligible unemployed Pennsylvanians.

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier today announced that Pennsylvanians who have lost a job due to the pandemic will begin receiving an extra $300 per week starting this week.

“This boost in unemployment benefits is vital to hardworking Pennsylvania families who have lost their income as a result of the global pandemic,” said Berrier. “I am pleased that L&I was able to work with the federal Department of Labor (DOL) to get the information needed to quickly restart this program and get payments into the pockets of Pennsylvanians in need.”

These payments are for claim weeks ending January 2, 2021 to March 13, 2021.

“L&I urged Congress to fund the extra payment in the stimulus bill and we’re happy that thousands of workers in need will start getting the extra boost in a few days,” said Berrier. “We are also focused on the nearly half-million PUA and PEUC claimants who still waiting.

“We’re urging the federal Department of Labor to give us the information we need to make the required changes to the program. Once we get it, we’ll work as quickly as possible to get the extra $300 weekly payments to people in the PUA and PEUC programs.”

Currently, claimants of the PUA and PEUC programs are unable to file claims for weeks after Dec. 26. The ability to file for these weeks will be added when L&I is able to start accepting them. Claimants should not open a new claim.