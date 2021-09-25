Extreme Makeover house in Erie spared from tax sale

An East Erie home that became famous on national television may be getting spared from being sold at a tax sale thanks to one Erie businessman.

The home was formerly owned by Clara Ward and was featured on ABC’s Extreme Makeover.

Ward passed away two years ago and her son Benny Ward had a tax balance of slightly over $5,000.

As a result, the home was listed for an upcoming tax sale until Erie businessman Nick Scott Sr. stepped in.

The Erie Times News reported that Scott agreed to pay $5,000 to allow Ward to stay in the home.

Scott said that he always respected Ward’s work with inner city kids.

Now work is underway to find a long term solution to the tax issue.

