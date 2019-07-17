Eyes of Freedom memorial now on display

A memorial that looks to honor fallen veterans is being showcased here in Erie.

The Eyes of Freedom LIMA Company Memorial has been traveling across the country for years, but now it is here in Erie.

When entering the memorial, you’ll see life size portraits honoring the 23 men that died during the Iraq War. Accompanying these portraits are boots honoring the soldiers, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made.

The newest addition to the memorial is the Silent Battle sculpture, which looks to remind Veterans who are suffering from PTSD that they are not alone.

You can still make your way to the Convention Center to see the memorial. It will be showcased from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, and then noon to 5 p.m. through Sunday.