“Eyes of Freedom” using art to remember Veterans

The ride “Eyes of Freedom” remembered the service of those that answer our nation’s call then, now, and tomorrow. “They gave their lives and sacrificed for us,” said owner of Edder Funeral home Dan Edder.

Bikers escorted the truck that carried portraits dedicated to servicemen. That ride began in Girard & ended at the Bayfront. Mike Strahle is the executive director of the Eyes of Freedom Memorial. He thinks the biker community is emerging as the change agent. “The public sees the bike groups as a charitable organization,” said Strahle.

Biker Randy Ruff came from Pittsburgh to take part in the ride. “The healing power of the Eyes of Freedom is amazing,” said Ruff. The Portraits will be at the Bayfront Convention Center from July 17 until the 21st.