Facade Improvement Grant program introduced

Within the next few weeks Erie business owners can begin applying for the Facade Improvement Grant program.

The money used through this program will help improve the outside look of different buildings to not only help the owners take pride in their business, but also attract different customers. “Its more than just looking good, its not just a superficial outside, but its definitely a way to bolster a business and a communities feeling about their neighborhood,” said Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development Officer for the City of Erie.

Businesses can begin applying for this grant on July 1.