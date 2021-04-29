Facebook dispute leads to shooting in Ashtabula County

Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after an apparent Facebook dispute in Ashtabula County.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, this happened Tuesday afternoon in the 2700 block of Russell Road in Saybrook Township.

Police say two men were involved in the dispute, when one of them drove to the others house on Russell Road.

He reportedly fired two rounds at the house, striking a female in the leg. The man inside the house fired six rounds at the vehicle, striking the driver.

Both victims were transported to the Ashtabula County Medical Center and are expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.