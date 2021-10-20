Facebook reportedly planning on rebranding itself

FILE – In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims in a settlement announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook is reportedly planning on rebranding itself.

The new name would be focused on the “Metaverse” which the company defines as “an online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces.”

The Verge reports Facebook wants to be known for more than social media and will announce the new name next week.

Analysts said that a name change could position Facebook under an umbrella brand similar to Google and Alphabet.

