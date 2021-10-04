Facebook whistleblower speaks out

A whistleblower at the center of a Facebook controversy is now speaking out.

Data scientist and former Facebook Product Manager, Frances Haughen, is accusing Facebook of endangering the public by not doing enough to stop the spread of the misinformation, among other claims during an interview with 60 Minutes.

Haugen admitted that she was the person who released tens of thousands of pages of internal Facebook research documents that she claims show the social media giant amplifies hate, spreads misinformation and political unrest, and that the company knows and hides it.

“I realized okay, I’m going to have to do this in a systematic way, and I have to gather enough that no one can question if this is real,” said Frances Haughen, Facebook Whistleblower.

Haugen is scheduled to testify in front of a senate committee on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Facebook has now paused a plan to create an Instagram platform solely for children.

