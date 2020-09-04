Fair Food Drive-Thru to take place at Erie County Fairgrounds this weekend

The Wattsburg Fair is still serving the community this summer.

Like all other county fairs, the Wattsburg Fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the cancellation, the Erie County Fairgrounds are being put to use for a fair food take out.

Folks lined up to get their hands on all the treats the typical fair has to offer. Organizers say there are safety measures in place and visitors are doing their part as well.

“They’re pretty good about being distanced with themselves and the masks. Even with the children, they’re distancing themselves from each other.” said Larry Wellman.

Friday’s hours are 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the event runs from noon until 9:00 p.m. and all items are “To Go”

Admission to the event is free.