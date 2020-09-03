Fair Food Drive-Thru to take place at Erie County Fairgrounds this weekend

While the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many of the local events we look forward to during our few warm months, other events have found ways to adapt.

Like many events, the traditional festivities planned this summer at the Wattsburg Fairgrounds have been canceled.

Instead, they’re hosting a Fair Food Drive-Thru to help local vendors and residents make the most of their summer.

While there are no rides or games this year, there is plenty of food that will make your mouth water.

From specialty candied apples and funnel cakes to the famous “garbage fries” and lemonade, there is something there for everyone. All items will be served to-go.

Admission is free and vendors include:

Larry’s Tater Shack

Fowler’s Taffy

Ross Concessions

Johnson’s Concessions

Karma’s Karavan

Jeb’s Concessions

Kona Ice

Gates open at the Erie County Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. today and Friday, and from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.