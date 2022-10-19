One area volunteer fire department is in need of volunteers to help fill their most crucial roles.

The Fairfield Hose Company fire chief said volunteerism has died down over the past 20 years. Back in the 70s and 80s, there were 300,000 to 400,000 volunteer firefighters in the state.

Now it’s down to 30,000 to 40,000.

He said they are understaffed, but in the last couple of months, they have gotten a few new volunteers.

“It doesn’t have to be firefighting. It can be EMS, it can be rescue work, it can be volunteering to help with administrative work or accounting or stuffing envelopes or helping out with fish dinners. There are a lot of different options when it comes to volunteerism,” said Fire Chief Jim Hawryliw, Fairfield Hose Company.

He said the department has well over 2,100 calls for the year, so they are very busy.