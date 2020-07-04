Fairview and Lakeshore Fire Departments team up to hold neighborhood Fourth of July parade

One local neighborhood did not let the pandemic stop them from having their annual Fourth of July parade.

On July 4th the Fairview and Lakeshore Fire Departments teamed up to hold a neighborhood parade in the Fairview Whitehall subdivision.

Doug Bahrenburg is a member of the Fairview Fire Department. Bahrenburg said that this a great way to give the community something to enjoy especially during these difficult times.

“Give them a little bit of a parade and with everything going on with the isolation going on we felt this was going to be a really good idea to do from a distance and just let the kids enjoy whats going on this type of holiday,” said Doug Bahrenburg from the Fairview Fire Department.

The parade also featured a salute to 2020 seniors.