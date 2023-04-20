Police were called on a Fairview School District bus driver after allegedly using improper restraint on a male student.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Girard Criminal Investigations Unit, the incident occurred on Monday, April 17 at 3 p.m. during an afternoon transport. A Fairview Middle School bus driver is accused of using improper restraint on a juvenile.

WJET reached out to the school district for comment, and superintendent Erik Kincade said:

“The Fairview School District was made aware of an incident on one of the school busses in which proper disciplinary procedures were not followed. We immediately reported the incident to our bus contractor.”