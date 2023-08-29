In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Erie County Council has blocked the county executives’ plan to build a business park on a 194-acre parcel in Fairview Township.

The council voted unanimously to repeal a resolution that would begin a land transfer process from the county to the Erie Redevelopment Authority.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said economic development is still on his agenda and that this process has made the county talk about development more than any time in recent memory.

“All the buzz that this created has led us to an even bigger opportunity. We’re not ready to divulge what that is, but the Fairview business park, that’s kind of an idea that we’re putting on the shelf and moving on to the next thing,” said Davis.

Davis stands by the fact that nothing was done behind closed doors and added his administration has been honest with the community, but some people disagree.

One of those people is a Girard resident who has been at every meeting and information session involving the proposed business park.

“The thought of trying and trying and failing and having to deal with it anyway was almost soul-crushing. But now, I can go home and look at that field and think hopefully there will be crops in there again,” said Stafford Sass, Girard resident.

But this isn’t over for those standing up for the community in west Erie County. They hope to protect the land from further development down the line.

“We need to get the council to agree to de-zone the properties that are still in commercial and light industrial to be rural agricultural and then get that into a land preservation trust,” said Valerie Pesta, West County Citizens Coalition.

Meanwhile, Davis said he’ll promote development elsewhere.

“We’re excited for what the future holds and to bring the next thing out into the public venue once we’re ready,” said Davis.

“We won this time, but there will be a next time,” said Sass.

Davis claimed to have information about the administration’s next development efforts within the next month.