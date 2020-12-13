Fairview church gives a helping hand

It’s a small gift that can make a big difference.

Dorie Lam, Girard Resident says, “I just love the fact they lift everybody. Everybody needs that right now.”

45 parishioners at New Beginnings Church in Fairview are bringing the holiday cheer.

Matt Friend, Lead Pastor at New Beginnings Church says, “People signed up for gifts, put their ages for their kids, what they would like for Christmas and through all of our angel trees, donations and from the community we were able to go shopping for those needs.”

For 45 years, New Beginnings Church has teamed up with companies throughout Erie to donate gifts to families in need.

People had the chance to drive by, pick up their gift and even say hello to the man himself, Santa Clause.

Some community members say a little support goes a long way during the holiday season.

Breanna Bachmann, Erie resident tells us, “It’s really hard with COVID19 and slow everybody’s jobs down, and all the stores shutting down. It’s really nice to have people reach out and help the community like this.”

After receiving generous donations from the community, parishioners had the chance to go shopping for families and make their wishes come true.