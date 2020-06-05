1  of  3
Breaking News
Three more arrest warrants issued following Saturday riot Department of Health: 74,385 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,886 deaths Erie County will not enter Green Phase with next group

Fairview church holds egg donation drive

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Food pantries are another victim of the pandemic, suffering from a lack of donations.

This morning, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Fairview held an egg donation drive.

They drove across town to drop them off at the Fairview Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.

Because of the pandemic, many food pantries cannot buy eggs or other foods like they normally would.

Their goal was to collect 60 dozen eggs. They ended up getting over 70 dozen.

The food pantry is usually open the first Saturday of each month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar