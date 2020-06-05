Fairview church holds egg donation drive

Food pantries are another victim of the pandemic, suffering from a lack of donations.

This morning, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Fairview held an egg donation drive.

They drove across town to drop them off at the Fairview Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.

Because of the pandemic, many food pantries cannot buy eggs or other foods like they normally would.

Their goal was to collect 60 dozen eggs. They ended up getting over 70 dozen.

The food pantry is usually open the first Saturday of each month.