Fairview community hosts pop-up event to help 18-year-old diagnosed with cancer

An act of kindness took place in Fairview this afternoon as members of the community continued to give back while raising money for one family in need.

One woman created a pop-up event with vendors to raise money for an 18-year-old who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

A recent graduate of Fairview High School, Andrew Dworek, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

The organizer of the event said that she heard about Andrew’s story on social media and decided that his family would receive the proceeds.

“A friend on Facebook posted that this family just found out that their son has cancer. It’s like well that’s them that’s the family,” said Maureen Vanmeter, Organizer of Pop Up Event Against Cancer.

One artist and vendor at the event, Cathy Riggle, said that right now is the time to give back.

“We’ve seen a lot of misery, a lot of suffering. It’s just nice to have an outlet to go ahead and say whatever I can do to help,” said Kathy Riggle, Pour’d Artist and Vendor.

Some vendors said that when they found out about the pop-up event, they knew they had to come out and join Andrew’s fight.

“When I heard it was for a family that was in need with cancer what better way to give back to people that are in need. So I thought we would come out and see what we can do to benefit them,” said Tammy McConnell, Vendor at Pop-Up Event.

Another vendor said that she wanted to contribute to the cause.

“With the COVID going on we haven’t had the chance to help anybody out or do any benefits so we jumped on it even though we’re booked later in the day. We figured we could come out here and help out anyway we can,” said Tracy Meyner, Owner of Cluck Truck.

The owner of Cluck Truck added that these are tough times for everyone.

“Everybody’s hurting especially somebody who’s probably out of work and has a sick child. This is the best way we can give back,” said Meyner.

To donate to Andrew’s fight against cancer, click here.